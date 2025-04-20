Texoma FC secures first point in club history at Forward Madison

Texoma FC secured its first point of the season with a 1-1 draw on the road against Forward Madison FC. Brayan Padilla, in his second match with the club, scored his first goal in the 73rd minute.

Texoma lined up in the 4-2-3-1 that they have used more often lately. Solomon Asante made way for William Perkins. Captain Jordan Chavez returned from injury, and Preston Kilwein was placed back in the starting 11.

The first half was the slower part of the game with no goals, yellow cards, or substitutions coming from either side.

Texoma’s first shot on goal came in the second half when Ajmeer Spengler’s attempt was collected by the keeper. Padilla, who was subbed on for Brandon McManus in the 64th minute, scored 9 minutes later with Texoma’s second shot on goal. In addition to the Padilla substitution in search of a goal, Maciej Bortuniczuk came on for Davey Mason.

Following the goal, Texoma made a series of substitutions to preserve the lead. Ozzie Ramos came on for Teddy Baker and took over defensive duties in the midfield. Lamin Jawneh made way for Angelo Calfo in the 79th minute.

McManus, while on the bench, was shown 2 yellows for dissent in a span of 5 seconds that resulted in a red card. McManus will miss Texoma’s next match.

However, Texoma’s efforts to preserve the lead would come up short when, in the 96th minute, Forward Madison FC would equalize. The 1-1 scoreline would hold to give Texoma their first point in club history.