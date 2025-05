The FC Dallas U15s won the 2025 Dallas Cup with a 2-1 victory over Rebels SC despite playing down a man for the bulk of the game. Our man Daniel McCullough was on hand to grab some pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Bluesky @dmphoto.bsky.social and on Instagram/Threads @daniel_m_photo. Daniel is available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

FC Dallas midfielder Tamba Hallie (42) shoots in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Seif Awad (33) brings the ball down in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Christian Guillen-Lopez (6) sends the ball into the box in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Johan Padilla Canales (14) heads the ball into the box in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Nathan Ochoa (40) shoots in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Angel Monsivais (38) scores a penalty kick in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Angel Monsivais (38) celebrates in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Tamba Hallie (42) scores the game-winning goal in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Angel Monsivais (38) collides with the defender in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Xavier Gomez (34) chases down a long pass in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Patrick Arne (27) attempts to keep the ball in bounds in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Angelo Caiafa Barrios (57) shoots toward goal in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Christian Guillen-Lopez (6) gets on the end of a corner in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Xavier Gomez (34) passes out wide in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Johan Padilla Canales (14) dribbles across the field in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Angelo Caiafa Barrios (57) loses possession in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Xavier Gomez (34) gets tackled in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)