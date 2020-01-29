3rd Dergree’s updated 2020 FC Dallas kit predictions

We’re just over a week from the big MLS kit reveals and we’ve still only got a few hints from FC Dallas about their new primary uniform for 2020. But we at 3rd Degree do hear some rumors and tidbits so we decided to take another run at the kit prediction for 2020.
Update: we beat this kit leak here by about an hour… and our middle prediction just about nailed it.
Included into our new 2020 FC Dallas kit prediction are…
- FCD’s mostly red primary kit tradition with white or blue accents.
- Three shoulder stripes everyone in MLS is getting for 2020.
- Two FCD image-hints with close cropping potentially to hide a pattern. They showed a red (base color) jersey and white 3 shoulder stripes.
- Red socks with blue trim as seen on Ryan Hollingshead at MLS media day.
- Both blue and white shorts as seen on Ryan Hollingshead at media day.
- Hints from FCD social media that the top isn’t solid red.
- FCD’s history of including hoops or pin-hoops.
- The Condivo 20 template MLS/adidas are using this year.
- “It’s different” so we tried not to use a pattern someone else in MLS is using.
- Keep it mostly dark, red and blue with white trim.
The Biggest Clue
Adidas for MLS has a tendency to reuse the patterns from other pro teams or countries. For example, the Crew kit is like the new Russia kit and a Bayern one while Seattle is the same as Hungary and Yokohama F-Marinos. So we sought out some other foreign team’s templates for ideas.
Dan Crooke and I put out heads together and came up with three ideas. I’m including an image of the source kit for each idea.
Germany Euro 2020
This is a refinement of my original suggestion from a few weeks back based on Germany’s new kit. It plays off the Burn pin-hoops from ’97-’99 era.
River Plate Third
Reminiscent of the gradient Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur used last year is a template used by River Plate. It has some hoops in it that go from big to small. It’s unique and interesting.
Scottland Euro 2020
Based off of the new Scottland kit. This one is hoop like but is more of a subtle pattern on top of the red kind of like the 2014-15 FCD primary. Kind of a raw and ragged hoop.
Of course, we could be completely off our rocker.
4 Comments
I like your original suggestion better. Great info though!
Me too!
The leaked version is somewhat growing on me, though I hope they go with the navy blue on the collar and sleeves. At least it isn’t as bad as the Seattle, RSL and Houston leaks that have come out.
Feels unbalanced. I prefer the blue trim on the collar and sleeves like in the first guess. I also wish they would make the blue “hoops” go all the way around. If they are using white numbers, I don’t see the problem.
And is it just me, or is it proportioned weird in the leaked photo? I understand the colors being off due to lighting, but that looks more like upper torso than shoulder panel.