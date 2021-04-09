3rd Degree the Podcast #105 now available

The 2021 MLS season is just around the corner and we got a fat one to sink our teeth into on 3rd Degree the Podcast this week as FC Dallas hosted expansion side Austin FC on Wednesday. Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick go in hard on the scrimmage overreaction – good and bad – talk big picture issues, throw in some smash hit retro Burn gear talk, and even have time for some TV broadcast stuff to boot.

