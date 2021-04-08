English FC Dallas broadcasts return to TXA 21 and stream for 2021

FC Dallas has announced their English Broadcast scheduled for 2021 and the team’s games will be returning to TXA 21 for the season. The FCDTV Network including stations in Amarillo (KCPN/My Amarillo TV) and Lubbock (KMYL/My Lubbock TV) also returns. Spanish Language Broadcasts on Estrella’s KMPX-29.

Mark Followill returns as play-by-play for his 10th season for most broadcasts with Owen Newkirk filling in. The Dean of Dallas soccer journalists Steve Davis returns as color commentator.

“We’re looking forward to another exciting season of FC Dallas soccer on TXA 21,” said TXA 21 and CBS 11 President and General Manager Gary Schneider. “We hope it will be a special year for the team and its fans. TXA 21 is going into its seventh year televising FC Dallas games and we are excited to continue our partnership.”

Streaming Presented by Toyota

All locally broadcast matches will be streamed online at FCDallas.com/Stream. Streaming is only available to residents in the Dallas/Fort Worth viewing area and in FCDTV Network markets. To determine if you’re eligible to watch FC Dallas matches online, visit FCDallas.com/StreamingFAQ.

Pre and Postgame Show

Pre and Post-game shows hosted by Gina Miller can be found at FCDallas.com/Stream as well as on FC Dallas’ official Facebook page.

Watching Matches Outside of the DFW Market

Viewers outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth, Amarillo, and Lubbock designated market areas will find locally broadcast FC Dallas matches on ESPN+ with an ESPN+ subscription.

As a reminder, national broadcasts are not available on ESPN+.

Radio

All of FC Dallas’ regular-season games can be heard in English on FCDallas.com.com/Radio with Tyler Kern providing pre and postgame coverage.

Matches in Spanish can be heard on Univision Deportés (1270 AM) with Carlos Alvarado returning for his 26th season in the booth. Rafa Calderon joins him as the color analyst.

Where to find FC Dallas broadcasts in 2021. (Courtesy FC Dallas)