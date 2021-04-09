FC Dallas signs Beni Redžić to Homegrown contract

FC Dallas announced on Friday the signing of their 31st Homegrown player, Beni Redžić. The winger signed a two-year contract with club options for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The 18-year-old Redžić joined the FC Dallas Academy when he was six years old, participating in various youth and Academy programs, including the U-13 through U-19 FC Dallas Academy teams. He has scored 53 goals in 93 appearances for the Academy. Redžić scored 3 goals in 13 games last year with North Texas.

Formally a US Youth National International, Redžić was also called into the Bosnia and Herzegovina U-18 National Team back in 2019. Redžić has a Bosnian passport.

Full Name: Beni Redžić

Pronunciation: Ben-ee Reh-d-tsch

Position: Winger

DOB: September 26, 2002 (18)

Birthplace: Carrollton, Texas

Hometown: Carrollton,Texas

Height: 5-10

Weight: 159 lbs

Citizenship: U.S.

Congrats to @beniredzic for signing w @FCDallas. Beni was a 2017 @dallascup @adidas All-Star. Team traveled to Spain/Portugal, trained w Real Madrid & Benfica coaches. The pic is him leading team out to training session @ Real Madrid the day before their game v Atlético Madrid. pic.twitter.com/lnfwFwfGeX — AndyS (@realswiftandy) April 9, 2021

Beni Redzic has his eyes on the paparazzi after scoring in the North Texas SC game against Chattanooga Red Wolves, August 8, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)