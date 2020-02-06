2020 FC Dallas “Legacy” kits – long live hoops!

FC Dallas and the rest of Major League Soccer debuted their new uniforms for 2020 on Wednesday night and we got some up-close images of the club’s new “Legacy” kit to share.

The new 2020 FC Dallas primary kit is mostly red and blue – as is the club’s tradition since the re-brand in 2005 – with some white highlights and trim.

“This kit reflects our legacy as one of the original clubs that helped launch MLS in 1996,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “The jersey is a nod to previous renditions and one that I think will be a fan favorite for years to come.”

The thing most fans will notice right away is the return of hoops, something that club has had in their jersey design for 16 of their 25 seasons.

“I love the design,” said Paxton Pomykal. “It’s nice to bring back the hoops in some form. That’s a big part of our legacy and our history. That’s cool the way they’re implemented.”

Even if they don’t go all the way around – hoops seldom do these days because of number plates – like Pomykal, we applaud their return.

“I think that it goes back to our roots a little bit by bringing back the hoops,” said Ryan Hollingshead of the old-school design. “The jersey does a good job of incorporating the story of FC Dallas.”

The new FC Dallas kit features a Texas flag, the Lamar Hunt patch, the Founding Club mark, the MLS 25th anniversary logo, and the new MLS font.

AdvoCare continues to serve as FC Dallas’ official jersey sponsor. The current sponsorship deal runs through the end of 2020.

On with the images…

2020 FCD Legacy Kit Design Elements

All the branding elements defined on the 2020 FC Dallas Legacy Kit by adidas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Red Socks

Red socks on the 2020 FC Dallas Legacy Kit by adidas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

LH Mark on Hem

LH mark on the 2020 FC Dallas Legacy Kit by adidas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The LH patch – honoring Lamar Hunt’s legacy as a founding member of MLS and his saving of FC Dallas by taking over the club – moves to the base of the hem on the front of the jersey.

MLS 25th Season Patch

MLS 25th anniversary patch on the 2020 FC Dallas Legacy Kit by adidas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The left shoulder features MLS 25th celebratory logo, which will only be used by MLS during the 2020 season.

Nine Star Founding Club Mark

Founding Club mark on the 2020 FC Dallas Legacy Kit by adidas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

As a charter club of Major League Soccer, FC Dallas’ Legacy jersey features the Founding Club mark of nine silver stars located inside the drop hem of the jersey. The mark appears only on the authentic jerseys of the nine clubs that remain from MLS’ inaugural season in 1996.

Just 9 stars? Bummer for the Tampa Bay Mutiny.

New Number Font

The new MLS name and number font on the 2020 FC Dallas Legacy Kit by adidas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The jersey also features a new font. The official MLS name and number font introduces a layering tri-line effect.

Blue Shorts

Blue shorts are to be paired with the 2020 FC Dallas Legacy Kit by adidas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

“The new jersey will be paired with blue shorts throughout the season,” says FC Dallas.

We’d sure like to see some white in there. Maybe the Academy will continue wearing their white shorts.

Texas Flag

Texas Flag tag on the back of the 2020 FC Dallas Legacy Kit by adidas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The Texas state flag is presented on the back neckline of the jersey, signifying FC Dallas’ legacy as the original MLS team of Texas.

2020 Legacy Kit

The full monty, in all its glory. Can you dig it?

Full front view of the 2020 FC Dallas Legacy Kit by adidas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Where to Purchase the 2020 FC Dallas Jersey

Visit the Soccer90 store located in the south end of Toyota Stadium until 9 PM CT on Wednesday night to be among the first in DFW to purchase the Legacy jersey.

Click here to order the 2020 FC Dallas Legacy jersey online and receive free shipping with your purchase through Thursday, February 6 at 10:59 PM CT.

1996 ⏩ 2020



Fresh take on an iconic look. Our @adidassoccer EQT kits celebrating the 25th season of MLS. #FORWARD25 pic.twitter.com/G1iyknUhi5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 6, 2020