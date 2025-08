FC Dallas’ soon-to-be U16, Xavier Gomez, has been named to the Mexico selection for the upcoming Concacaf Championship this August in Costa Rica. Head Coach Yasser Corona has brought in Gomez quite a few times in the lead-up to this event.

Gomez is a forward that we’ve seen deploy for FCD as a wing or 9.

Mexico is in League A, Group A, and will face Panama (Aug 7), Honduras (Aug 6), El Salvador (Aug 5), and Nicaragua (Aug 3).