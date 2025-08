FC Dallas 2011 defender Miguel Coriano has been named to the Puerto Rico U15s for the August Concacaf U15 Championship.

Coriano, as a 2011, was an FCD U14 last season and is just moving up to the U15s, making him an underage call-up for PR for the tournament.

Puerto Rico is in League B, Group C, and will face Cuba (Aug 6), Guyana (Aug 5), and the Cayman Islands (Aug 4).