FCD’s Wygant and Vejrostek called into US U17s

Two of the players on my latest FC Dallas Academy signings watch list, Christian Wygant and Liam Vejrostek, have been named to the latest US U17 camp in September (according to multiple roster leaks online). Both players are 2009s.

This team is made up of players moving from U16 to their club’s U17s this fall, so most of these players won’t be involved in the U17 going to the World Cup in November unless one really stands out and makes the jump. Think of this as the group for the next U17 cycle for 2026.

Vejrostek joined FCD from RSL Arizona back in 2021. He’s capable of playing all over the field, but primarily came up as a left back. As he’s gotten taller, he’s been working more as a left center back, so it will be interesting to see where the US uses him. He played almost exclusively for the U18s starting last January, while he was a U16.

Wygant is perhaps even more versatile than Vejrostek when you add in that he is the emergency keeper for his group (it comes up more than you would think). Wygant has spent time as a 6 and center back, but over the last year or so, migrated to right back and was even called into a FCD first team scrimmage last year to go head to head against Alan Velasco. So again, it will be interesting to see where he is deployed.

US U17 Roster for August Camp

GK: Matthew White (Philadelphia Union), James Donaldson (Atlanta United), Tobias Szewczyk (RBNY) ︀︀ ︀︀

DF: Nash Dearmin (Inter Miami), Christian Wygant (FC Dallas), Daniel Barrett (Houston Dynamo), Ethan Degny (OGC Nice), Tyson Espy (Orange County SC), Liam Vejrostek (FC Dallas), Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew), Liam Devan (Nashville SC) ︀︀ ︀︀

MF: Luke Chamberlain (Austin FC), Jacob Ramirez (Orlando City SC), Roko Pehar (Chicago Fire), KK Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes), Lukas Bruegmann (TSG Hoffenheim), Paul Sokoloff (RBNY), Will Ostrander (PSV), Rylan Hashimoto (Real Salt Lake), Mattheo Dimareli (Houston Dynamo) ︀︀ ︀︀

FW: Aaron Medina (LA Galaxy), Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union), Max Steelman (LA Galaxy), Makai Wells (New England Revolution)