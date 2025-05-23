The Breakdown – FC Dallas vs New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup, May 2025

FC Dallas went to New York to take on the Red Bulls in the 2025 US Open Cup. After tying 2-2, Dallas fell in kicks from the spot as they were eliminated from the competition.

Other than one of two poor performances and one or two mental switch-offs, FC Dallas didn’t play all that poorly. They were in the game.

“I want everyone to know how proud I am of this group tonight. If you’re a fan of FC Dallas and you watch tonight, this team has an amazing mentality, and unfortunately, this game is a poster child for what needs to improve in our sport. Thank you to our fans for watching and supporting u,s and I hope you enjoyed the fight we put up. We deserved to win.” FCD Head Coach Eric Quill

Ok, maybe I wouldn’t go that far.

Let’s break it down.

Lineups and Tactics

FC Dallas put in place Coach Quill’s preferred shape, the 4-2-3-1, which worked fairly well in the first half against Dynamo. Maarten Paes returned, as expected, and we were pleased to see Lalas Abubakar get a start over Sebastien Ibeagha. Bernard Kamungo came on at wing for Pedrinho.

FC Dallas XI at NYRB in the USOC, May 21, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

65th minute, Paxton Pomykal and Marco Farfan came on for Anderson Julio and Nolan Norris.

81st minute, Dallas goes to a 5-4-1 with Ibeagha coming on for Kamungo.

90th minute, Logan Farrington replaced Petar Musa.

105th minute (overtime), Pedrinho came on for Kaick.

Since Red Bull socials are cowards, we go to Google for a shape, the 4-2-3-1. This is a “blended lineup” according to the NYRB, meaning some rotation from the norm.

NYRB’s XI against FC Dallas in the USOC. May 21, 2025.

63rd minute, immediately after they tied it up (they had it planned before the ball went in), Red Bull made a triple sub. Emil Forsberg for Mohammed Sofo, Eric Choupo-Moting for Wiktor Bogacz, and Cameron Harper for Dennis Gjengaar.

85th minute, Alexander Hack and Ronald Donkor on for Kyle Duncan and Peter Stroud.

101st minute (overtime), Omar Valencia on for Raheem Edwards.

Goals

1-0 FC Dallas goal. 28th minute. A quality line break pass from Ramiro to Petar Musa sets up the play as Musa lays off for Bernard Kamungo in the box. This is a really nice combination play.

1-1 New York Red Bulls goal. 62nd minute. After Osaze Urhoghide blocks the first shot, no one is marking the winger Mohammed Sofo (where are you, Shaq Moore?) and Sofo gets a clear look past the screening striker Wiktor Bogacz.

2-1 FC Dallas goal. 77th minute. Paxton Pomykal to Bernie Kamungo, to Lucho Acosta… who pulls off a sick move to split two defenders and then roofs the keeper. Stunning goal.

2-2 New York Red Bulls goal. 93rd minute. Emil Forsberg‘s game-tying goal off a free-kick is deflected in when Ramiro turns his back on the shot.

Lo Bueno

My choice for FC Dallas Man of the Match was Bernie Kamungo. A goal and an assist. Even beyond that, this was the best Kamungo has looked since his breakthrough 2023 season. While he was by no means flawless, I now have hope he can be salvaged, and he can perhaps give Coach Quill that second win he so desperately needs.

“I was happy to score the first goal of the night tonight but the result is tough. I am so proud of the team. We led twice tonight but in the end we couldn’t win. The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is very special to the club and myself, so not winning tonight really hurts. But we have another game on Saturday and it is a must win match.” Bernard Kamungo

Los Toros use of width and the complete field was present again, and that’s terrific. This is the way the team needs to be playing. Spreading out the shape and opening up the middle to help their beleaguered midfield build is really important. Having a threat down both sides is really important. More of this, please.

Paxton Pomykal was fantastic with multiple line splitting and defense opening passes. His feeder on the Acosta goal was terrific, and he had a couple of other set-up chances. Wish we had some real stats on this game, I bet his passing numbers were tip-top.

Camino del Medio

Yes, FCD got smoked on shots, 15 to 6. But I loved the efficiency of the Dallas shooting cause 4 of the 6 were on target and were either goals or forced saves. There’s not nearly enough chance creation though.

You live by the sword, you die by the sword. Yes, Lucho Acosta‘s goal was amazing. Big player in a big moment, that’s what DPs are for, to decide the game. Then in the kicks to decide it, he goes for the panenka and muffs it. Was his the kick that decided it? No, that was Pedrinho. But Acosta going first set the tone by blowing the first one with a gimmick. He put his team in a hole when the game was there to be taken.

Muy Feo

Dallas really struggled against the press to get past midfield, which resulted in low chances created. Bottom line, FCD isn’t a good passing team from the back (Norris it the best of them), both players in the double pivot are defensive players who aren’t good line breakers, and their 10 Lucho Acosta doesn’t play defense and doesn’t come back into the midfield to line break much.

Ramiro had a really rough night, other than his sublime entry pass that led to the first goal. Ramiro arguably should have gotten a red card for stomping on a player in the first half, but instead got it for the DOGSO late in the game (which, in our opinion, should have been a second yellow, not a straight red). But even cards aside, Ramiro was mostly poor. His lack of mobility really cost this team against the young RB side, and he was frequently dragged out of shape. Kaick often had to overreach to cover up. The effort on the game-tying goal is sus at best. Ramiro will miss the next Open Cup game that comes in his career, whenever that is.

Maarten Paes‘ feet were in inferior form. The dude is a baller of a keeper, but man alive, his feet are a weak spot. That’s a real issue when FCD is desperate to play out of the back against a notorious pressing team like Red Bull.

“They did their part, they did everything they’re supposed to do, and it’s not right. So it’s unfortunate. We want to use this. We got to understand the work we put in and all the positive stuff that we did, even though that locker room is devastated in there, and I feel awful for them, because I’m so proud of them, and they deserved to win. And that’s a hard pill to swallow as a coach, when you see the guys you spend your every day with, give their heart and soul to a game, do their part, and the game is cruel and not right sometimes.” Coach Quill

I don’t know that I would say FCD deserved to win. Too many elements of the game for FCD weren’t of a winning calibre. Sure, they were in the game, but in the key moments late, they made mistakes. Tired bodies lead to mental mistakes. That’s the game.

