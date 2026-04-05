The Breakdown – FC Dallas at DC United, April 2026

“It’s a beautiful performance. Some great spells of football that I just think we’re growing and I love where we’re heading, but I’m proud of the complete team, defending set pieces, attacking set pieces, transitions, everything was honest with us tonight, and they deserve this four goal win.” FC Dallas Head Coach Eric Quill

Well, that was fun. It’s been a bit since we’ve seen such a comprehensive win. Your hometown Toros dominated just about every phase, except possession, of course.

With the win, FC Dallas jumps to 6th in the West with 11 points and more impressively a 1.83 PPG. If that 1.83 PPG were to hold, that would be the highest PPG in club history, even higher than Oscar Pareja’s back-to-back 60 points season.

DC United falls to 8th in the East, staying on 7 points.

Lo Bueno

My Man of the Match for FC Dallas was Logan Farrington (honestly, you could pick any number of players). Logan excuisit touch and cut for the first goal was unreal. He opened the floodgates. His work and effort were immense, pure dawg as the coach likes to say. DC focused on him, fouling him 4 times (twice anyone else), and Farrington ended up with 2 key passes and 87% passing (that one is really remarkable for a forward). Farrington now has 4 goals and 2 assists in 6 games.

“I saw there was a lot of space, Ramiro played a great ball. I kind of lost [the ball] for a second, but I found it, I was able to bring it down, and then just wanted to get an extra touch so I could get slotted near post past the keeper.” Logan Farrington

Osaze Urhoghide was, as always, an immense force in the back. Love the goal of course, but 17 defensive contributions! 1 block, 3 interceptions, 4 recoveries, and 13 clearances (6 headed). Plus 8/11 on duels, 7 passes into the final third, 1 chance created, 3 touches of his own in the box, and 4/7 on long balls. You could have easily picked him for MotM (and several others).

“We talked about that we’ve given up six goals in the last two games, and that’s not us. We really wanted to focus on who we were behind the ball. We know we have quality going forward, those concepts and those things are there. The collective behind the ball, making sure that we’re not giving up big chances on the road, giving them life. “ Coach Quill

Quill’s offense is working as intended. As usual, lost out in possession (51% to 29%) but won where it counts. xG (2.07 to 0.61), shots (15 to 11), more important shots on target (8 to 4), “big chances” (4 to 2), and shots inside the box (12 to 8). FCD shot ratio: 15 to 8 is damn near the 50% mark we want to see.

“Yeah, I think we’re just building off last year. We’re very familiar with everybody. We’ve added a couple pieces which make us better, and every week, we’re pushing each other. We’re getting used to each other. We’re just building as a team and knowing everybody’s roles without having to say them. Logan Farrington

I thought his might have been Ramiro’s best game of the year. He was very good in the middle and, as usual, did a solid job at right wing back late. 1 assist, 0.26 xA, 2 chances created, 79% passing, 6 passes into the final third, 3/4 on long balls, 3 defensive contributions, and 3/5 on duels. Could it be better? Yes, of course. But this was a good one.

Oh my, was Santiago Moreno exciting or what? He played just 5 minutes but in that stretch put up a .6 xG and a .2 xA. Wow. Cant wait to see more.

Look, we could keep going. Pretty much everyone played well.

“I just like the collective and how they’re connected, the honesty, it’s truly a team. I’ve got so many guys that should deserve to start. It’s a shame you can only start 11.” Coach Quill

I liked the swap of Shaq Moore to right wing back, and Sebastian Ibeagha to right center back, as it now gives Quill a solid tool in his box of coaching moves. No, I don’t want that option over Moore at RCB and Herman Johansson at right wing back, but having additional options is good.

Camino del Medio

Patrickson Delgado, lordy what a goal that was. An absolute stunner. As I said in my 3 Things, that’s the kind of goal you want to score to state your self-belief that you should be starting. Unfortunately, I think he was kind of invisible other than that. Made some lazy runs. 81% passing is good (all FCD players were pretty high), but the 0/4 on crosses isn’t. 50% on duels, 0 dribbles, 0 touches in the box (playing as a 10), and 0 key passes. What’s he doing way over there on the left?

Patrickson Delgado heatmap vs DC United, April 4, 2026. (Courtesy Fotmob)

Michael Collodi was mostly good, making a respectable 4 saves and keeping the clean sheet. But his passing was down to 45% from his usual 65%. We know he has good feet, but ever since his gaff vs Houston, he looks a little nervous on the ball, and that’s being reflected in the passing drop off. I have immense belief in FCD’s goalkeeper coach, Drew Keeshan; he will get it sorted. Collodi is young (for a keeper), he just needs to rebuild his confidence a little in possession.

“The clean sheet is something that we’re really focused on with conceding too many goals in the past couple of games. That was a big point for us, even when we were up three zero, so we were kind of focused on keeping that clean sheet.” Michael Collodi

Muy Feo

Not sure anything for FCD was really outright bad in this game.

“We’re gonna keep our feet on the ground. We can feel good about this tonight, and every opponent is tough, and we want to keep climbing the table.” Coach Quill

Right on, coach.

Oh, I thought of something. The commentators on Apple TV spent the entire first half pronouncing Kaick’s name wrong, giving it the offensive racial version. Someone said something to them eventually, but they still got it wrong all 2nd half, just in a different way. It’s “Kai-eek.” Take a listen below.

Instant Reaction – 3 Things