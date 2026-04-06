Match Photos: Dallas Trinity vs Spokane Zephyr, April 2026

Dallas Trinity put a hurt on Spokane Zephry this weekend with a 3-1 win at the Cotton Bowl. Mike Brooks was on hand to bring us some terrific pictures.

You can find more pics by Mike on his website and Instagram.

Dallas Trinity and Spokane Zephyr are ready to play, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Boots is ready to go prior to Dallas Trinity facing Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity and Spokane Zephyr march out, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Nathan Thackeray and his staff are set for the Dallas Trinity match against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

The Dallas Trinity XI against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Samar Guidry keeps her eye on the ball against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Tyler McCamey readies herself for a save against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Sealy Strawn charges forward against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Samar Guidry dives headfirst into the action against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Captain Amber Wisner defends against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Camryn Lancaster takes a touch against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Lexi Missimo tracks her cross against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Maya McCutcheon directs traffic against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Caroline Swann prepares to take a throw-in against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

The newest Golden Girl, Jasmine Hamid, is on the ball against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Heather Stainbrook drives forward against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Sealey Strawn is surrounded by Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Jenny Danielsson scores the third goal in the 3-1 over Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)