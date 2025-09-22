Texoma FC falls on road to last place Westchester SC

Texoma FC‘s playoff chances took a big hit after the Red Birds fell to last-place Westchester SC 2-1 on the road. The win was Westchester’s first outright win at home this year (they had a home forfeit win).

It’s been a troubling run in for Texoma as they have conceded 13 goals in their last 4 games.

Texoma had the better early chances and earned a PK in the 33rd minute, but TJ Baker fired it over the bar. Red Valentine scored the opening goal when he flicked in a free kick to give the Texas side a 1-0 lead shortly after halftime.

𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 on the season 🤩



Reid Valentine gets his first goal of the season to put @USLTexoma ahead! pic.twitter.com/P8Wd0Wtucn — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) September 22, 2025

After a pair of subs, Westchester took control as the 2nd half wore on. The tying goal came for Rashid Tetth in the 67th minute, with the game-winner by Juan Carlos Obregon in the 83rd.

Texoma now sits in 11th with 5 games to play, 6 points behind 8th-place Tormenta. Adrian Forbes’ side travels to take on Portland Hearts of Pine, who are unbeaten in seven, on Saturday at 4 pm CT.