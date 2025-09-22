Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids

FC Dallas got a huge win over the Colorado Rapids this weekend, and Mike Brooks was on hand to get some pictures to share with us.

You can find more pics by Mike on his website and Instagram.

Petar Musa charges for the ball against Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Jacob Jackson pushes the ball over the net against Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Kacik (55) takes on the Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Shaq Moore looks for an outlet against the Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa fires a shot against the Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington hurdles the defense against the Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo shoots against the Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Anderson Julio winds up against the Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa heads the ball back across the box against the Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Pedrinho’s attempted low cross is redirected into the net by a Colorado Rapids defender, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Pedrinho celebrates against the Colorado Rapids, Sept 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)