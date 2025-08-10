Texoma drops points at FC Naples

Texoma FC was on the road this weekend in a match with Naples FC and dropped points after a 2-1 loss.

Coach Adrian Forbes stuck with the 3-4-3 we saw last weekend. However, typical midfielder Teddy Baker slid into the 9-role and Phil Dlamini stepped into midfield.

Texoma FC XI at FC Naples, August 9, 2025.

Led by North Texas SC alum Brecc Evans, the first half was all Naples FC. Naples held 63 percent possession, outshot Texoma 7 to 4, and took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Naples struck first when in the 22nd minute, Ian Garrett hit a shot from just on the edge of the 18 that deflected off the far post and bounced in.

Texoma struggled to find their way into the match, and in the 46th minute, Julian Cisneros crossed a ball into Texoma’s box that caught Javier Garcia out and wound up in the net to double Naples’ lead.

Seconds later, right before the end of the first half, Ajmeer Spengler nearly halved Texoma’s deficit, but his shot was forced wide.

At halftime, Forbes brought on Brandon McManus for Dlamini. Baker moved back into midfield, and McManus stepped in at striker.

After more attacking-centered substitutions that included Lamin Jawneh and Diego Pepi, Texoma grabbed a goal late when Jawneh got on the end of a Luke McCormick cross to make the scoreline 2-1.

However, Texoma was unable to find the equalizer, and the 2-1 scoreline held. FC Naples is now undefeated in their last 5 games, sitting 3rd in the table.

Texoma currently sits 8th in USL League One as they return home to play on August 16th against Chattanooga Red Wolves.