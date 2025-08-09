FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers – game info and lineup prediction

Lucho Acosta and Marco Farfan are gone.

“As we look ahead, this [Acosta] move gives us the opportunity to reshape our roster and continue building a team that plays with purpose, pride, and intensity.” FCD President and Owner, Dan Hunt

12th in the West FC Dallas (25 points, 6-11-7) hosts 5th in the West Portland Timbers (37 points, 10-7-7) at 7:30 pm in Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas probably needs 15+ points from its final 10 games. So every game really matters, particularly home games.

The Timbers tied Club America 1-1 on Wednesday, before falling in PKs. The tie knocked the Timbers out of the Leagues Cup on goal difference. Prior to that, they beat LAFC in LA 1-0, a remarkable win, and are unbeaten in 5 in all comps (3-0-2).

FC Dallas continues to celebrate its 30th season, and the Portland Timbers are celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2025

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

– Apple TV English: Evan Weston, Ricky Lopez-Espin

– Apple TV Spanish: Jesus Acosta, Carlos Suarez

– Dallas Audio (& FCD ap): Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Maarten Paes- Upper Leg (Out)

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: Petar Musa

Suspension after 2 yellows: Osaze Urhoghide, Eric Quill, Drew Keeshan, Michel Garbini

Portland Timbers

Santiago Moreno – Not Due To Injury (Out)

Jonathan Rodríguez – Lower Body (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Until proven otherwise, I think Coach Eric Quill is pretty pleased with the 3-4-3.

Giving up 4 goals, there’s a chance at some changes, particularly on defense, but really, there’s not much up for debate except perhaps Nolan Norris factoring in at left center back or left back. But for now, I’ll keep Norris in reserve.

The one change I am making in this space is bringing back Anderson Julio in for Logan Farrington. Farrington has been playing well, but he’s Julio’s most direct replacement, and that change leaves Patrickson Delgado in the more playmaking role with the freedom to come underneath.

The wild card… has Christian Cappis been here enough to supplant Ramiro?

3rd Degree XI Prediction vs Portland Timbers, August 9, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Jacob Jackson

Sebastian Lletget

Louicius Deedson (or Tarik Scott)

Sam Sarver

Christian Cappis

Bernie Kamungo

Nolan Norris

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Logan Farrington

Alvaro & Pedrinho played 90 minutes with North Texas SC last night. Anthony Ramirez and Diego Garcia both are coming off injury and played for NTSC with a minute restriction.

MLS Kit Assignments

Officials

REFEREE: Malik Badawi

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Mike Nickerson, Diego Blas

4TH OFFICIAL: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Jozef Batko

More Game Info

FCD vs. POR all-time : 11-9-10 (50 goals scored, 36 goals conceded)

: 11-9-10 (50 goals scored, 36 goals conceded) FCD vs. POR home: 10-1-5 (39 goals scored, 17 goals conceded)

In Frisco, Texas, FC Dallas holds an MLS regular season record of 10-1-5 over the Timbers.

Portland is 4-5-2 on the road, not bad at all.

FCD is 4-6-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 3-9-4 when conceding first

FC Dallas is 2-4-3 when trailing at halftime.

FCD has had 5 halftime leads this season (3-2-0), perhaps due to scoring 14 goals in the first half and 21 in the second half.

Dallas is fifth in aerial challenges won with 340.

FCD is first in MLS in clearances with 219.

Dallas ranks 19th in xG across MLS with 37.03 xG.

The Burn tied in third in MLS in counterattack goals (6).

FC Dallas forward Petar Musa leads the team in goals scored with 12 (10 via right foot).

David Da Costa leads the Timbers in goal contributions and assists across all competitions in 2025 with 14 (five goals, nine assists).

Petar Musa and Bernard Kamungo have the fastest speed recorded for FC Dallas this season at 34.38 KPH/21.36 MPH, ranking No. 104 in MLS. (Leo Chu owned this stat prior to his departure.)

Sebastien Ibeagha is seventh in MLS in aerial challenges won with 67.

Sebastien Ibeagha is tied for 14th in MLS in clearances with 36.

In 15 seasons with the Timbers, Diego Chara has logged 418 regular-season appearances (398 starts), 12 goals, and 35 assists.

Looks like it might be important to keep the Timbers out of the box.