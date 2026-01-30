Texas Health Resources lands naming rights for Mansfield Stadium

Texas Health Mansfield Stadium is the official name of the new venue that will host North Texas SC games starting in 2026. The 10-year agreement includes branding throughout the stadium, a new logo, and a digital presence at mansfield-stadium.com.

As part of the agreement, Texas Health will serve as the stadium’s Official Health Partner. Texas Health, REV Entertainment, North Texas SC, and the City of Mansfield will “collaborate on initiatives designed to promote healthier lifestyles, including community programming and enhanced food and beverage offerings that emphasize more nutritious options.”

Texas Health Mansfield Stadium will serve as the home of North Texas Soccer Club — the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of FC Dallas — beginning this summer, with the team’s inaugural match at the venue scheduled for Saturday, July 4. NTSC will play a slate of home games at Choctaw Stadium prior to moving into their new digs in Mansfield.

“Texas Health is a trusted partner that shares Mansfield’s commitment to strengthening the health and well-being of our community,” said Michael Evans, Mayor of the City of Mansfield. “This stadium is more than a sports venue, it’s a year-round gathering place that will bring families together, drive economic growth, and create new opportunities for community programming. We’re proud to welcome Texas Health as the naming rights sponsor as we move closer to opening day.”

The stadium reached a significant construction milestone in October with its Topping Out Ceremony. Recent construction progress includes: