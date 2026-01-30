FC Dallas picks up win over Real Salt Lake in final game of trip to Portugal

After 135 unofficial minutes of soccer, FC Dallas secured a 3-1 scoreline against Real Salt Lake in their second game of the 2026 Atlantic Cup at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portimão, Portugal. All three Burn goals came in the second half after Petar Musa opened up the scoring in the 46th minute.
FC Dallas Goals
(46’) Petar Musa, assisted by Patrickson Delgado
(90’) Anderson Julio, assisted by Ricky Louis
(113’) Ricky Louis
Real Salt Lake Goals
(123’) Tyler Wolff
Starting XI
30 Michael Collodi
14 Herman Johansson
25 Sebastien Ibeagha
3 Osaze Urhoghide
18 Shaq Moore (C)
77 Bernard Kamungo
12 Christian Cappis
8 Patrickson Delgado
55 Kaick
23 Logan Farrington
9 Petar Musa
In the 70th minute, FC Dallas swapped everybody but Collodi and Deedson.
30 Michael Collodi
32 Nolan Norris
22 Alvaro
5 Lalas Abubakar
15 Ricky Louis
7 Deedson
50 Diego Garcia
17 Ramiro
27 Caleb Swann
16 Nick Simmonds
11 Anderson Julio
Additional Substitutions
(46’) Deedson -> Johansson
(75’) Sarver -> Deedson
(103’) Torquato -> Simmonds
The “official” result of this game was 2-0 for 90 minutes of action, however both teams played an additional 45 minutes for preseason purposes.
Up next, FC Dallas returns home to Toyota Stadium to take on Red Bull New York on Saturday, February 7th at 1:30pm CT. This match will be open to season ticket holders, according to the team.
1 Comment
Diego Garcia got the assist on FCD’s 3rd (you can check against the video of that goal that FCD put out).