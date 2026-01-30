FC Dallas picks up win over Real Salt Lake in final game of trip to Portugal

After 135 unofficial minutes of soccer, FC Dallas secured a 3-1 scoreline against Real Salt Lake in their second game of the 2026 Atlantic Cup at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portimão, Portugal. All three Burn goals came in the second half after Petar Musa opened up the scoring in the 46th minute.

FC Dallas Goals

(46’) Petar Musa, assisted by Patrickson Delgado

(90’) Anderson Julio, assisted by Ricky Louis

(113’) Ricky Louis

Real Salt Lake Goals

(123’) Tyler Wolff

Starting XI

30 Michael Collodi

14 Herman Johansson

25 Sebastien Ibeagha

3 Osaze Urhoghide

18 Shaq Moore (C)

77 Bernard Kamungo

12 Christian Cappis

8 Patrickson Delgado

55 Kaick

23 Logan Farrington

9 Petar Musa

In the 70th minute, FC Dallas swapped everybody but Collodi and Deedson.

30 Michael Collodi

32 Nolan Norris

22 Alvaro

5 Lalas Abubakar

15 Ricky Louis

7 Deedson

50 Diego Garcia

17 Ramiro

27 Caleb Swann

16 Nick Simmonds

11 Anderson Julio

Additional Substitutions

(46’) Deedson -> Johansson

(75’) Sarver -> Deedson

(103’) Torquato -> Simmonds

The “official” result of this game was 2-0 for 90 minutes of action, however both teams played an additional 45 minutes for preseason purposes.

Up next, FC Dallas returns home to Toyota Stadium to take on Red Bull New York on Saturday, February 7th at 1:30pm CT. This match will be open to season ticket holders, according to the team.