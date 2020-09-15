Targets for FC Dallas on the hunt for a Kobra Replacement

On Sunday, FC Dallas announced the transfer of striker Zdenek “Kobra” Ondrasek to FC Victoria Plzen of the Czech league.
It was an unfortunate situation for Ondrasek who is departing as much for off-field issues as on-field. Regardless, with two open roster spots, FC Dallas could potentially seek out a striker to fill his role.
What follows is a list of domestic players with varying playstyles who could fill in off the bench and might be acquirable via trade.
Jerome Kiesewetter
Jerome Keisewetter transferred to Inter Miami upon the conclusion of the 2019 USL-C season. Miami has not quite found a good use for him and with a big name DP striker to be signed by Miami soon, a change of scenery may be beneficial for his career.
JK scored 12 goals and added 2 assists for El Paso FC in 2019. He has good pace and is a solid finisher, with an example of such below.
Adam Jahn
Adam Jahn scored 17 goals for Phoenix Rising in 2019, having transferred from Columbus Crew the season prior. Similarly to Kiesewetter, his USL-C play warranted an east coast MLS transfer.
Jahn scored his first goal for Atlanta United to equalize versus Orlando City. Unfortunately, Atlanta United have had their fair share of attacking issues and Jahn has not been immune to the struggles. He has only played a full 90 minutes once this season and his playing time has been on the decline since. Jahn excels at heading and scoring from balls in the air.
Daniel Rios
Daniel Rios had a fantastic 2019 season with Nashville SC in the USL-C, but has been unable to find his footing for the club in the MLS. In addition the club has a wealth of attacking options at the moment, seen by Rios only having 251 minutes thus far in the MLS season.
Rios scored 20 in 2019 and was a menace in front of goal for Nashville. Although his form has not been able to continue into the MLS, it could be worth while for Dallas to look into him.
Erik Hurtado
Erik Hurtado was successful for his first professional club in the mid 2010’s – Vancouver Whitecaps – but was unable to find his form when trying his trade abroad in Norway.
Sporting Kansas City brought the pacey American back to MLS for the 2019 season but was met with SKC’s worst season in a while.
Hurtado has scored 4 since his return to MLS in 2019 but has always been a threat to defenses due to his pace. He has only managed 5 appearances this season as SKC signed Mexican international Alan Pulido in the offseason.
Given FC Dallas’ rich history of promoting from within, it is, of course, important to look at attacking options from North Texas SC.
Ronaldo Damus
Ronaldo Damus scored 16 goals in just 20 league appearances for NTXSC in 2019, on their way to the USL-1 title. It would not be a surprise to see the MLS in his future and this may well be the opportunity for it.
Damus is a surprisingly well rounded forward when it comes to scoring, with a relatively equal distribution of goals scored between his right foot, left foot, and his head. Despite NTXSC’s sputtering thus far in 2020, with only 2 wins from 8, Damus has continued to impress, scoring 3 and assisting 1 through thus far.
Kobra will be missed dearly by the fans, for his energy and spirit on the pitch. Although it is clear that the club will be unable to replace his personality, it is important to replace his spot on the team.
IMO, the departure of Kobra frees up some valuable minutes that could be easily grabbed by Jesus. I feel like he is most comfortable and effective as a forward, whether that’s lone striker or secondary forward.
I think the other options mentioned here seem solid, and we may be able to add a solid depth piece without having to spend a ton. I would only want to pull Damus up if we were planning to play him a decent amount.