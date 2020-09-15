Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer Match Photos: Houston Dynamo at FC Dallas, Sept. 12, 2020 by Buzz CarrickSeptember 15, 2020September 15, 2020Leave a Comment on Match Photos: Houston Dynamo at FC Dallas, Sept. 12, 2020 Once again the fantastic work of 3rd Degree photographer Matt Visinsky from the FC Dallas 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo.Enjoy. Bryan Reynolds cuts back inside against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Andres Ricaurte shoots against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Andres Ricaurte celebrates his goal against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Tanner Tessmann dribbles up field against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Brandon Servania surveys the way ahead against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Kyle Zobeck gets his hand on the Dynamo free-kick but can’t keep it out against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Santiago Mosquera drives past a defender against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Tanner Tessmann shoots against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Franco Jara flips the ball past the keeper for his goal against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Bryan Reynolds shoots against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Michael Barrios closes in on goal against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) You can find more of Matt’s excellent work from this game here. Like this:Like Loading... Andres RicaurteBrandon ServaniaBryan ReynoldsFranco JaraHouston DynamoKyle ZobeckMatt VisinskyMichael BarriosSantiago MosqueraTanner Tessmann