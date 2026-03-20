St. Louis City SC completes the 2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

The Dallas Cup has announced the addition of St. Louis City SC to complete the 2026 Gordon Jago Super Group field. St. Louis City debuted at the Dallas Cup in 2024.

The 2026 Dallas Cup will take place March 29 through April 5, featuring more than 490 boys and girls teams from 18 countries competing across Under-10 through Under-19 age divisions. The tournament will welcome more than 10,000 athletes, along with coaches, referees, and supporters from around the world, continuing its legacy as one of Dallas’ most diverse international annual events.

The 2026 Super Group

Bracket A

Aston Villa FC (England)

Club Deportivo Toluca (México)

SAF Botafogo (Brazil)

Real Salt Lake (USA)

Bracket B

Fulham FC (England)

CF Monterrey (Mexico)

Esporte Clube Água Santa (Brazil)

FC Dallas (USA)

Bracket C

Liberia National Team (Liberia)

São Paulo FC (Brazil)

Philadelphia Union (USA)

St. Louis CITY SC (USA)

Opening Day – Cotton Bowl Stadium

Sunday, March 29

12:00 PM — U19 Girls — Everton Football College (England) vs. Dallas Texans ECNL (Texas)



2:30 PM — U19 Gordon Jago Super Group — FC Dallas (Texas) vs. Fulham FC (England)



5:00 PM — All Teams — Whataparade of Teams & Opening Ceremonies



6:30 PM — U19 Gordon Jago Super Group — SAF Botafogo (Brazil) vs. Aston Villa FC (England)