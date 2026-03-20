Nolan Norris called up for US U21 camp in South Korea

US Soccer has announced the 20-player roster for a U21 training camp in Cheonan-si, South Korea, from March 23rd to the 31st, and FC Dallas homegrown Nolan Norris has been named to the roster.

The U21s wil play Japan and South Korea. The Japan U21 match is on March 27 (1 am CT / 3 pm local) and the Korea Republic U23s match is on March 31 (5 am CT / 7 pm local), with both games taking place at Korea Football Park.

Russell Payne, who serves as head coach at Northwestern University, will lead the U-21 MNT this month and during the June FIFA international window.

The U.S. Men’s Olympic Soccer Team, made up of players under the age of 23 who will be eligible for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, will officially begin play later in 2026.

US U21 TEAM – MARCH 2026 CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Diego Kochen (Barcelona/ESP; Miramar, Fla.), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; Addison, Ill.)

DEFENDERS (6): Reed Baker-Whiting (Nashville SC; Seattle, Wash.), Noah Cobb (Colorado Rapids; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Tate Johnson (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; Tampa, Fla.), Ethan Kohler (New England Revolution; Campbell, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas), Thomas Williams (Nashville SC; Titusville, Fla.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Santiago Castañeda (Paderborn/GER; Tampa, Fla.), Jackson Hopkins (D.C. United; Fredericksburg, Va.), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Okla.), Brooklyn Raines (New England Revolution; Chicago, Ill.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.), Gerardo Valenzuela* (FC Cincinnati; Boca Raton, Fla.)

FORWARDS (6): Luke Brennan (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.), Alan Carleton (Sandvikens/SWE; Powder Springs, Ga.), Damion Downs (Hamburg/GER; Werneck, Germany), Korede Osundina (Casa Pia/POR; Redmond, Wash.), Brandon Powell (Barrow/ENG; Huddersfield, England), Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.)