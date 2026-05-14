Solar’s Rodriguez and Staudenmyer selected for US U15s

US U15 Girls’ National Team head coach Vanessa Mann has selected a 20-player roster that will travel to the Netherlands from May 15-25 for a training camp and two matches.

Two players from Solar SC were named to the team: defender Ariana Rodriguez and midfielder Faith Staudenmyer.

The USA will play the Netherlands on May 20 at the Sportpark Vondersweijde in Oldenzaal and Germany on May 24 in Lingen, Germany.

US U15 GIRLS’ NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER

Goalkeepers (2): Olivia Devaux (HTX; Katy, Texas), Zoe Hanohano (Silicon Valley SA; Freemont, Calif.)

Defenders (7): Saige Austin (Tudela FC; Encino, Calif.), Kallington Daniels (Phoenix Rising FC; Phoenix, Ariz.), Sydney Eaton (Tophat SC; Atlanta, Ga.), Claire Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif.), Ariana Rodriguez (Solar SC; Arlington, Texas), Khloe Smith (Virginia Development Academy; Gainesville, Va.), Siena Stone (Central Illinois United; Germantown Hills, Ill.)

Midfielders (5): Gabriella Hollins (STA Soccer; Westfield, N.J.), Harper St. James (SC del Sol; Phoenix, Ariz.), Faith Staudenmyer (Solar SC; Flower Mound, Texas), Aubrey Taylor (San Diego Surf SC; Fallbrook, Calif.), Tatiana Zamora (Silicon Valley SA; Ceres, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Anna Change (Virginia Development Academy; Woodridge, Va.), Arianni Hodge (Sting Austin; Leander, Texas), Zoey Montgomery (Indy Premier SC; Lexington, Ky.), Michelle Myers (Beach FC; Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Marley Skalski (Western New York Flash; East Aurora, N.Y.), Zoe Thompson (Tudela FC; Studio City, Calif.)