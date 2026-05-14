FC Dallas signs Kaick to a contract extension

FC Dallas has signed Brazilian midfielder Kaick to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season with club options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons. His roster designation remains a U22 Initiative.



“I’m very happy. Since I arrived here, I’ve felt at home,” midfielder Kaick said. “The club has always supported my family and me, which means a lot. My adaptation has gone very well with my teammates and everyone at the club. I’m happy to take another big step in my career. I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me, trusting me, and believing in my work. I also want to thank God for everything.”

Previously, Kaick was on a deal through 2028 with a 2029 option. So this new deal aligns him with the upcoming calendar change by adding half a season, then extending the club’s options out for two seasons.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Kaick Ferreira to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season, with club options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons.

3rd Degree’s Take

Presumably, there is a raise involved here, although we may not know the number until the MLS PA releases the updated salary list later this fall. Unless the number is silly, this is a well-deserved raise and extension.

Kaick has been rapidly progressing this summer and thus far is looking like the hit of all the U22 Initiative signings. Plus, if FCD does sell him, this extension should raise the price and Kaick’s salary.

Now, if FCD could just get MLS announcers to stop turning his name into a racial epithet, that would be great.