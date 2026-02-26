Rodeo SC partners with Global Football Innovations (GFI) for youth academy

Rodeo Soccer Club – the newest USL League One franchise in DFW, beginning play in 2027 in Celina, Texas – is partnering with Global Football Innovations (GFI) to launch the Rodeo SC Academy.

The Rodeo SC Academy will seek to identify, develop, and elevate the next generation of soccer talent in North Texas.

Based in Houston, Global Football Innovations (GFI) is a youth soccer development organization dedicated to creating a clear pathway for players to compete at the collegiate and professional levels.

“This academy is about creating real opportunities for young players right here in our community,” said Rodeo SC President and Founder Ben Watson. “Rodeo SC is committed to building something lasting in Celina and across North Texas. That starts with investing in the next generation. Partnering with GFI gives us an elite foundation to develop players the right way, on and off the field.”

GFI will oversee academy operations, including coaching leadership, curriculum design, player development programming, and implementation of Rodeo SC’s playing philosophy — creating a unified pathway from the academy level to the professional game.

GFI says its development network includes partnerships and competitive opportunities that expose players to top-tier environments, including its partnership with Mexico’s Chivas Guadalajara and GFI’s own USL League Two program.

“This partnership is not about merging logos — it’s about aligning vision. Together with Rodeo SC, we are building a unified pathway where every player, from recreational to high performance, has a clear structure, professional standards, and real opportunities for growth,” said GFI CEO Joel Verges. “By integrating under one strategic umbrella, we create efficiency, governance clarity, and competitive ambition — all while keeping the player at the center.”

The Rodeo SC Academy will help connect the Rodeo SC pathway for player development in North Texas, joining Texoma FC Youth Academy and Texoma FC (the organization’s USL League Two affiliate in Sherman, Texas).

According to Rodeo SC, the academy will serve as a direct extension of Rodeo SC’s long-term mission: to elevate the sport locally, develop talent regionally, and create opportunities for youth players to pursue collegiate and professional careers.