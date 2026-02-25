North Texas SC signs former DC United draft pick Jonah Biggar

North Texas SC has signed six-foot-three lefty defender Jonah Biggar to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract. Biggar was drafted by D.C. United with the 70th overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

“Jonah gives us good balance on the back line,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “A naturally left-sided center back, he’s calm on the ball and gives us bite off it. He reads the game well and puts himself in good spots. He’s got a great profile, and we are looking forward to bringing out the best in him.”

Biggar elected to stay with South Carolina for his junior year. He played collegiately at the University of South Carolina from 2023-25. With the Gamecocks, he made 49 appearances, scored two goals, and registered seven assists.

Prior to South Carolina, Biggar played with USL League One side Greenville Triumph SC. In 2023, he made six additional appearances for the club.

Biggar is a product of Oakbrook Preparatory School in South Carolina, where he scored 74 career goals and 23 assists in 53 games. He helped the Knights to four state championships, was a two-time All-State selection, earned All-Region Player of the Year three times, and was an All-Regional selection three times.

Transaction

Full Name: Jonah Biggar

Pronunciation: BIGG-er

Connect with Jonah: Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: Oct. 12, 2004 (21)

Hometown: Greenville, South Carolina

Nationality: South African and American

Height: 6’3

Weight: 185

Last Club: Greenville Triumph SC

Transaction: NTSC signs defender Jonah Biggar to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, with a club option for a second and third year.