Rodeo SC hires Michael John-Tate as first sporting director

Rodeo Soccer Club has named former Southampton and Cardiff City player Michael John-Tate as the club’s inaugural Sporting Director. With over two decades of coaching experience both internationally and domestically, Tate brings a wealth of knowledge to Rodeo SC’s inaugural season.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to help build Rodeo SC from the ground up,” said Tate. “The greatest soccer clubs are built by great people, and that starts with a clear identity, strong leadership, and an uncompromising commitment to developing people as well as players. Rodeo has a unique opportunity to build something special in North Texas: professionally ambitious, deeply connected to the community, and rooted in faith, family, character, and service.”

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and raised in Britain, Tate began his youth career with Southampton Academy. He went on to play professionally across three continents before transitioning into coaching and leadership, embarking on a career spanning more than 20 years in player development, coaching education and sporting leadership across the United States and internationally.

According to Rodeo, John-Tate has worked throughout the western region, US Youth Soccer, ODP, USSF coaching education, and FC Bayern Munich’s coaching education program in Germany, where he studied the club’s coaching methodology and player-development philosophy.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome MJ to Rodeo Soccer Club,” said Rodeo SC President and Founder Ben Watson. “He brings the experience and vision to shape every level of our sporting department, from youth development to the professional team and international club transactions. MJ will play a pivotal role in building the RSC DNA from the ground up.”

As Rodeo Sporting Director, Tate will have responsibility for player recruitment, academy development, coaching leadership, and the club’s long-term sporting identity as Rodeo SC prepares for its inaugural USL League One season in 2028.

“Our goal is to create a sporting environment where players know exactly what the next step looks like, coaches are equipped to lead, and every part of the club is connected by a common philosophy,” said Tate. “From our youngest players to the professional team, we want to create a genuine pathway and a culture that develops players, coaches and people for the long term. This is about building a club that can have an impact for generations.”