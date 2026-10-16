FC Dallas’ David Jaimes called up for Mexico’s U15 World Cup Team

The inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival 2026 is taking place from October 24 to October 30, 2026, in Baku, Azerbaijan, hosted at the Hövsan Competition Complex and Baku Crystal Hall. FC Dallas goalkeeper David Jaimes, who has already been training with the FCD first team, has been named to the team.

191 FIFA Member Associations out of 211 are taking part, featuring over 3,000 total participants in 14-player squads.

The tournament will feature 8v8 games of two 20-minute halves. The pitches are 68 meters by 47 meters with fill-size goals. Kick-ins replace throw-ins; there will be rolling/unlimited substitutions, and offside applies only past a marked line 14 meters from the goal line.

Round-robin matches across 32 groups designed to mix confederations and ensure every team plays 4–5 matches. Mexico is in Group H.

Following the group stage, results will determine the performance category in which each national team will continue, featuring six different categories and an additional four to five matches for every team so that all teams get to play the entire time.

Group H

Dominica

Ethiopia

Hungary

Malaysia

Mexico

Syria

Mexico’s Schedule

Opponenet Date Field Time (CT) Hungary Sat, Oct 24 Pitch 5A 1:15 am Dominica Sat, Oct 24 Pitch 2A Midnight Syria Sun, Oct 25 Pitch 2A 6:45 am Ethiopia Mon, Oct 26 Pitch 9A 2:30 am Malaysia Mon, Oct 26 Pitch 8A 9:15 am

Mexico Roster