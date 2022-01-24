Report: FC Dallas buys Alan Velasco

According to a report by Gastón Edul of TYC Sports, FC Dallas has completed the purchase of 19-year-old left wing Alan Velasco from Club Atlético Independiente in Argentina. Edul puts the figures at $7 million with an additional $1.8 million in incentives.

News of negotiations between the two club has been flying around the web over the last week and it now appears FC Dallas have landed the sensational winger.

Stay tuned as more reports or official announcements come in… like this one with some financial details.

Detalles exclusivos de la venta de Alan Velasco. #Independiente

Los objetivos y el neto para el club + el % de plusvalía 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/wMuckEi4RI — Matias Martinez (@Mati_Martinez) January 24, 2022

Source: FC Dallas are finalizing a club-record deal to sign Argentine attacker Alan Velasco from Independiente. Various reports in South America put the fee around $7m.



Velasco, 19, has 8g/10a in 69 apps with Independiente. Big talent. Can play on either wing or centrally. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 24, 2022