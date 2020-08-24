Remaining 2020 FC Dallas games to be streamed

FC Dallas today announced that all of the club’s remaining MLS games in 2020 will be available via streaming services in the DFW market. Jersey sponsor Advocare has apparently put in the money to make the deal happen.

As we’ve mentioned many, many times on this blog and in social media, streaming rights in MLS are separate from over-the-air broadcast rights. MLS clubs, including FC Dallas, pay MLS for the rights to stream their games in the local market.

Our take: FC Dallas deserves credit here for seeing the problem and finding a solution. Could they have done this from the bringing or even last year? Yes, but they have now done so and it’s for the good of their fans going forward.

All FC Dallas matches in 2020 that are broadcast on TXA21 and on FCDTV Network affiliates will be available on virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPD) such as YouTube TV and Hulu Live as well as on FCDallas.com/Stream.



Nationally broadcast matches in 2020 (on FS1, TUDN or ESPN, for example) will be available on the network’s streaming services via their apps or vMVPD. FC Dallas

Streaming services will begin with FC Dallas’ match against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 7:30 pm with pregame coverage starting at 7 pm.

Answers to any question you might have can perhaps be found here.

Remaining Games in Phase One of 202 Season

Wed, August 26 vs Colorado Rapids 7:30 pm Sat., August 29 vs Minnesota United 7:30 pm Wed., September 2 at Sporting KC 7:30 pm Wed., September 9 at Minnesota United 7 pm Mon., September 14 vs Houston Dynamo 7:30 pm

The final 12 games of Phase Two have not yet been announced.

