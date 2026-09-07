Categories FC Dallas, International Soccer

Petar Musa named to Croatia roster for UEFA Nations League for September & October

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Petar Musa named to Croatia roster for UEFA Nations League for September & October

FC Dallas star striker and MLS Golden Boot co-leader Petar Musa has been named to the Croatia National Team roster for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches in September and October.

Currently, Croatia has four games in the upcoming window.

DateOpponenetVenueTime (CT)
Sept 26at Czechia Fortuna Arena, Prague1:45 pm
Sept 29at SpainEstadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville1:45 pm
Oct 3 vs EnglandStadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka11 am
Oct 6vs SpainStadion Poljud, Split1:45 pm
UEFA has all four games listed as being on Fox Sports, ViX, and FuboTV

Due to MLS scheduling, Musa would just miss the FC Dallas game against LAFC on Septh 26.

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