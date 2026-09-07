Petar Musa named to Croatia roster for UEFA Nations League for September & October

FC Dallas star striker and MLS Golden Boot co-leader Petar Musa has been named to the Croatia National Team roster for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches in September and October.

Currently, Croatia has four games in the upcoming window.

Date Opponenet Venue Time (CT) Sept 26 at Czechia Fortuna Arena, Prague 1:45 pm Sept 29 at Spain Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville 1:45 pm Oct 3 vs England Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka 11 am Oct 6 vs Spain Stadion Poljud, Split 1:45 pm UEFA has all four games listed as being on Fox Sports, ViX, and FuboTV

Due to MLS scheduling, Musa would just miss the FC Dallas game against LAFC on Septh 26.