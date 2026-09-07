Categories FC Dallas, International Soccer

Bernie Kamungo named in Tanzania’s September preliminary AFCON squad

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Bernie Kamungo named in Tanzania’s September preliminary AFCON squad

FC Dallas winger Bernie Kamungo has been named in the Tanzania National Team‘s September preliminary squad for AFCON qualifying against Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar, as well as a friendly against Ghana.

The two AFCON games are scheduled for September 25th and 29th. The friendly would come on a date TBA after the two AFCON games.

Kamungo – who is of Congolese descent, but was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania before coming to Texas – has played one game with the USMNT team and a few games with the US U23s. If he accepts the Tanzania call, this would be his one-time switch to the country of his birth.

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