Bernie Kamungo named in Tanzania’s September preliminary AFCON squad

FC Dallas winger Bernie Kamungo has been named in the Tanzania National Team‘s September preliminary squad for AFCON qualifying against Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar, as well as a friendly against Ghana.

The two AFCON games are scheduled for September 25th and 29th. The friendly would come on a date TBA after the two AFCON games.

Kamungo – who is of Congolese descent, but was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania before coming to Texas – has played one game with the USMNT team and a few games with the US U23s. If he accepts the Tanzania call, this would be his one-time switch to the country of his birth.