Dallas Trinity forward Ally Cook facing ACL Surgery, out for the Fall

Ally Cook will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, the Dallas Trinity forward announced on her Instagram account, confirming that the leg injury that has kept her out all fall was more serious than early availability reports had spelled out.

“Change of plans for the year,” Cook wrote. “Found out I’ve been playing on a torn ACL for an unknown amount of time, so time for a new ACL. Obviously not the season I was hoping for, but I am fully trusting in God’s timing and His plan for this season of life.”

Cook joined Dallas in the offseason from Spokane Zephyr FC, one of several players who followed to the Cotton Bowl after Spokane folded, alongside captain Sophie Braun and midfielder Felicia Knox.

The only true striker on the roster has not featured in any of the club’s matches this fall. Dallas carried her as out with a leg injury on every match-day report without naming the diagnosis, with her status being downgraded to “Out for the season” just this Friday.

Ally Cook Official Roster photo (Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

The surgery ends Cook’s bridge season and lengthens a Dallas injury list that was already heavy before the opener. Forwards Rajanah Reed and Chioma Ubogagu were both ruled out for the fall in preseason. Midfielder Heather Stainbrook has been sidelined by a leg injury and has not been seen with the club since the end of last season, while defenders Lauren Flynn and Heather MacNab have been working back from lower-leg problems, both in limited training in early September.

That leaves Lee Nguyen down four forwards from his fall roster, with an attack built around Jasmine Hamid and Seven Castain. The Golden Girls are back at the Cotton Bowl this Sunday, Sept. 13th, to take on D.C. Power. Dallas currently sits at number five in the table; D.C. at third.