Paes and Show called up for early September Qualifiers

FC Dallas netminder Maarten Paes and brand new midfield Show Cafumana have been called up by their respective countries for qualifying games next week. Both players are expected to miss the FC Dallas game against the Vancouver Whitecaps on September 7th.

Paes has been called up for Indonesia for World Cup Asian qualifiers versus Saudi Arabia and Australia. The games are on Thursday, September 5, against Saudi Arabia at 1 PM CT at King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and then on the 10th versus Australia at 7 AM CT from Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“I can’t wait to play games on the international stage for Indonesia,” goalkeeper Maarten Paes said. “I am really excited, I can’t wait to show my quality for Indonesia.”

Cafumana has been called up for two games in African Cup of National Qualifying. The first is against Ghana on September 5th and the second against Sudan on September 9th.