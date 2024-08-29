Categories FC Dallas, International Soccer, North Texas SC

Gordon and Sainté called up for Concacaf Nations League matches

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Gordon and Sainté called up for Concacaf Nations League matches

During the upcoming international break, FC Dallas’ Carl Sainté and North Texas SC’s captain Nico Gordon have been called up by Haiti and Montserrat respectively for their Concacaf Nations League matches.

Sainte will miss the FC Dallas game at Vancouver Whitecaps on September 7th. Gordon will miss out on at least the North Texas SC game at Vancouver on September 8th and perhaps the game before the window against Colorado Rapids on September 1st.

Sainté’s and Haiti

Sainté’s Haiti’s side is facing off with Puerto Rico and Sint Maarten. The matches will be played at José Antonio Figueroa Freyre stadium in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. 

DateOpponentTime
Friday, September 6Puerto Rico7 pm CT
Monday, September 9Saint Maarten4 pm CT

Gordon and Montserrat 

Montserrat is in Group A of the Concacaf Nations League B alongside Bonaire, El Salvador, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Gordon under coach Lee Bowyer will in this window face El Salvador and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Both games will take place in the Stadion Trinidad Stadium in Bonaire.

DateOpponentTime
Thursday, Sept. 5El Salvador 3 pm CT
Sunday, Sept. 8Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 3 pm CT

