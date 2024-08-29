Gordon and Sainté called up for Concacaf Nations League matches

During the upcoming international break, FC Dallas’ Carl Sainté and North Texas SC’s captain Nico Gordon have been called up by Haiti and Montserrat respectively for their Concacaf Nations League matches.

Sainte will miss the FC Dallas game at Vancouver Whitecaps on September 7th. Gordon will miss out on at least the North Texas SC game at Vancouver on September 8th and perhaps the game before the window against Colorado Rapids on September 1st.

Sainté’s and Haiti

Sainté’s Haiti’s side is facing off with Puerto Rico and Sint Maarten. The matches will be played at José Antonio Figueroa Freyre stadium in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.

Date Opponent Time Friday, September 6 Puerto Rico 7 pm CT Monday, September 9 Saint Maarten 4 pm CT

Gordon and Montserrat

Montserrat is in Group A of the Concacaf Nations League B alongside Bonaire, El Salvador, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Gordon under coach Lee Bowyer will in this window face El Salvador and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Both games will take place in the Stadion Trinidad Stadium in Bonaire.

Date Opponent Time Thursday, Sept. 5 El Salvador 3 pm CT Sunday, Sept. 8 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 3 pm CT