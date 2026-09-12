North Texas SC’s Ian Charles to represent Puerto Rico in 2026 Concacaf Nations League

North Texas SC’s Ian Charles has been named to the Puerto Rico roster for the 2026 Concacaf Nations League. Charles is listed among the midfielders for PR, but can also play in defense.
Puerto Rico is in Group A of League B along with Guyana, Dominica, and the Cayman Islands.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time (CT)
|Sept 24
|Guyana
|Windsor Park Sports Stadium (Roseau, Dominica)
|2 pm
|Sept 27
|Dominica
|Windsor Park Sports Stadium (Roseau, Dominica)
|7 pm
|Oct 1
|Cayman Islands
|Estadio Centroamericano, Mayagüez, Puerto Rico
|7 pm
|Oct 4
|Caymen Islands
|Estadio Centroamericano, Mayagüez, Puerto Rico
|5 pm
|Nov 12-14
|Dominica
|TBD
|TBD
|Nov 15-17
|Guyana
|TBD
|TBD
Following Group Stage play, the four group winners will advance to the League’s Championship, where they will compete for the title of League B Champions.