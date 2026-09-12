Categories International Soccer, North Texas SC

North Texas SC’s Ian Charles to represent Puerto Rico in 2026 Concacaf Nations League

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on North Texas SC’s Ian Charles to represent Puerto Rico in 2026 Concacaf Nations League

North Texas SC’s Ian Charles has been named to the Puerto Rico roster for the 2026 Concacaf Nations League. Charles is listed among the midfielders for PR, but can also play in defense.

Puerto Rico is in Group A of League B along with Guyana, Dominica, and the Cayman Islands.

DateOpponentVenueTime (CT)
Sept 24GuyanaWindsor Park Sports Stadium (Roseau, Dominica)2 pm
Sept 27DominicaWindsor Park Sports Stadium (Roseau, Dominica)7 pm
Oct 1Cayman IslandsEstadio Centroamericano, Mayagüez, Puerto Rico7 pm
Oct 4Caymen IslandsEstadio Centroamericano, Mayagüez, Puerto Rico5 pm
Nov 12-14DominicaTBDTBD
Nov 15-17GuyanaTBDTBD

Following Group Stage play, the four group winners will advance to the League’s Championship, where they will compete for the title of League B Champions.

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