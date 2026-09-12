FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers, September 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“Portland is where young people go to retire.” Fred Armisen

4th in the West FC Dallas (40 points, 11-6-7) hosts 8th in the West Portland Timbers (32 points, 9-10-5) at 7:30 pm on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

Portland is a terrible 2-7-2 on the road this year, so this is a good opportunity for FC Dallas to improve its middle-of-the-pack 4-2-4 home record.

Kick Childhood Cancer Night

It’s Kick Childhood Cancer Night. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a special FC Dallas bucket hat. FC Dallas will wear special Uniforms with KCC-themed specialty jersey numbers during the match. Fans can show their support with gold ribbon pins, which will be distributed at all Toyota Stadium gates.

The jerseys worn by FC Dallas players during the match will be auctioned through the DASH Auction App, beginning at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 and ending at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18. All proceeds will benefit Children’s Health and its mission to make life better for children across North Texas. To learn more, visit give.childrens.com.

Weather

Sunny, in the mid-90s at kickoff. Still above 90 at the end of the game. Wind about 10 mph.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Christian Miles, Kacey White

– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – muscle injury, lower leg (Out)

Osaze Urhoghide. – yellow card suspension (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Daniel, Ramiro

2 yellows suspended: Christian Cappis, Patrickson Delgado, Nolan Norris, Sam Sarver.

Portland Timbers

Alexander Aravena – Hip (Out)

Brandon Bye – Knee (Out)

José Caicedo – Lower Body (Out)

David Da Costa – Concussion (Out)

Zac McGraw – Back (Out)

Juan Mosquera – Foot/Ankle (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

With Osaze Urhoghide suspended for yellow cards, Nolan Norris comes back in, and Sebastien Ibeagha, on my card, slides into the middle. I also bring back Herman Johansson at right wing back. Ran Binyamin was fine and remains a viable choice, but he wasn’t better than Johansson.

I think this is the game FCD finally decides Daniel is available, so I stick him on the bench, with Jonathan Sirois getting one last game before Daniel starts. I’m 50/50 that Daniel actually starts.

My surprise move is to start Santi Moreno at home against his former team, returning Kaick to the double pivot.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Portland Timbers, Sept 12, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Daniel

Christian Cappis

Petar Musa

Patrickson Delgado or Alvaro Augusto

Ran Binyamin

Sam Sarver

Clay Holstad

Lalas Abubakar

Josh Torquato

Santi Moreno pre-game at Portland Timbers was all smiles, July 22, 2026. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS Kit assignments for Portland Timbers at FC Dallas. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Timothy Ford

Assistant Referees: Kali Smith, Gianni Facchini

4th Official: Armando Villarreal

VAR: Daniel Radford

Assistant VAR: Jeff Muschik

More Game Info

FCD vs. POR all-time : 12-9-12 (56 goals scored, 40 goals conceded)

: 12-9-12 (56 goals scored, 40 goals conceded) FCD vs. POR home: 11-1-5 (41 goals scored, 17 goals conceded)

Dallas and Portland have matched up 38 times across all competitions. Dallas’ record is 13-12-13. So all but even over a lifetime between the two teams.

Dallas hasn’t earned a shutout in its last 7 matches.

Over their last five MLS matches, the Timbers have suffered just one defeat, posting a 2-1-2 record and outscoring opponents 12-10

Forward Santiago Moreno spent four seasons with Portland from 2021-25, making 131 regular-season appearances, scoring 20 goals, and recording 40 assists

Dallas is 8-5-0 in one-goal games

The Timbers have scored the third-most goals in the Western Conference and sixth-most in MLS at 46.

Kevin Kelsy leads Portland with nine goals this season.

The Timbers have scored 12 goals in their last five MLS matches but won only two.

In MLS, Dallas is 7-0-1 when leading at halftime and 10-1-3 when scoring first. They are also 1-5-2 when conceding first. Better to score first, duh.

FCD is third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 323.

Logan Farrington has drawn seven fouls in five career regular-season appearances against Portland, the most fouls suffered by an FC Dallas player in the series.

Los Toros are 10th in total distance covered in MLS with 2773.1 km (1723 miles). For a team that doesn’t possess much, and bunkers a fair bit, they sure run a lot.

FCD has scored 13 goals in their last five MLS matches, averaging 2.6 per game.

The Timbers have both scored and conceded in 13 straight competitive matches

Dallas is fifth in MLS in most goals scored with 47 and 14th in MLS in xG with 39.1. Clinical.

Kristoffer Velde has eight goals and nine assists for Portland this season.

The Burn are also tied for second in headed goals with nine.

Petar Musa is first in MLS in goals scored with 18 and second in MLS in xG with 13.16.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 33rd fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 58 and is tied 20th in clearances with 30.

Vincent Janssen scored a hat trick in Portland’s 5-4 win over Minnesota on Sept. 5, becoming the first Portland player to score three goals in a match in club history. That was a run of 522 regular-season and playoff matches dating back to 2011.

FC Dallas All-Time Goals Record

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Jesus Ferreira 53 Petar Musa 52 Kenny Cooper 46 Blas Perez 36

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record