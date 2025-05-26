North Texas SC’s Aaron Essel called into Ghana senior side for first time

North Texas SC midfielder Aaron Essel has received his first senior Ghana national call-up for a pair of international friendlies against Nigeria and Jamaica as part of the 2025 Unity Cup in Brentford, England.

Essel joined North Texas SC on April 2, 2025, on loan from St. Johnstone FC. Since joining NTSC, Essel has made three starts in four games, with 297 minutes.

“It’s a great feeling and a big motivation to represent your home country,” midfielder Aaron Essel said. “I am glad to be here, and I am excited for this opportunity. I will work hard to leave my mark, and I thank God for this opportunity.”

Essel made four starts for the U-20 national team in the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations earlier in May.

He also represented the Ghana U-23 national team during the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

2025 Unity Cup in Brentford, England

May 28 Nigeria May 31 Jamaica

Both matches will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.