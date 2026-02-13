North Texas SC unveils “The Foundation” kit as its primary kit for 2026 and 2027 seasons

North Texas SC unveiled “The Foundation Kit” which will serve as the club’s primary jersey for 2026 and 2027. North Texas SC’s newest kit features a “modern” take on a hoop jersey.

The new kit is the first primary home jersey to add a star above the North Texas SC crest to symbolize the team’s first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup title from 2024.

“This classic kit design honors our roots and the connection between North Texas SC and FC Dallas,” Vice President and General Manager Matt Denny said. “Seeing our players on the field and fans in the stands wearing this jersey as we open our new stadium in Mansfield will be something really special and a reflection of the community we’re building together”.

Children’s Health serves as the front-of-jersey partner for the Foundation kit. UT Southwestern Medical Center remains the front-of-jersey partner for the “The Gateway Kit” as the secondary kit.

The jersey is crafted by adidas using AEROREADY technology, which includes moisture-wicking fabric to prevent the material from clinging to players’ bodies, keeping them cool and dry during even the most intense games.