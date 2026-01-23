North Texas SC signs T&T International Nathaniel James

North Texas SC has signed free agent midfielder Nathaniel “Natty” James to a one-year contract with a club option for 2027.

James signed with USL League one side Portland Hearts of Pine on March 10, 2025 and made 22 appearances, scoring three goals and three assists. He helped Hearts of Pine reach the USL League One semifinal in their inaugural season and won the fan vote for the 2025 USL League One Goal of the Year.

“Nathaniel is an exciting addition to our team”, North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “He’s a talented attacking player that already has full international experience with Trinidad and Tobago. He’s a player that fits well into our system of attractive attacking football and we are looking forward to him having a big impact in MLS NEXT Pro. Our goal is to push him into the first team and beyond, and his competitive nature will give him every chance.”

A product of the W Connection F.C. Academy, He made his professional debut at age 15 and signed his first professional contract in 2023. In 2023, the Trinidadian midfielder moved to Club Sando F.C. He made 22 appearances and scored 15 goals, claiming the inaugural Golden Boot in the Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League. Prior to Hearts of Pine, James played for Jamaican first division side Mount Pleasant FA.

Internationally, the 21-year-old represents Trinidad and Tobago. James has 21 caps and six goals across numerous Concacaf competitions.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Nathaniel Mark James

Preferred Name: Natty James

Connect with Natty: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: June 17, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Nationality: Trinidad and Tobago

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 132 lbs

Last Club: Portland Hearts of Pine

Transaction: North Texas SC signs Nathaniel James to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.