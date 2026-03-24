North Texas SC has signed defender Leandro Gonçalves from São Caetano of the Paulista A4 in Brazil. He signs a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, with a club option for a third year.
“A versatile player that can be utilized in many positions who has a great feel and touch for the game,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “He is dynamic in possession and has a high footballing IQ. Brazilians always offer something a little different, and we cannot wait for Leandro to thrive in our environment.”
From 2024-25, Gonçalves made 27 appearances in all competitions with the senior team and scored one goal. He also made three appearances for the U-20 squad. Before São Caetano, he signed with Atlético Mineiro at 18 years of age and played for the U-20 team. He started his professional playing career at Caxias U-17.
Transactions:
Full Name: Leandro Gonçalves
Pronunciation: Lee-AHN-droh Gohn-SAHL-vehs
Connect with Leandro: Instagram
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: January 11, 2005 (21)
Hometown: town, Brazil
Nationality: Brazilian
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 165 lbs.
Last Club: São Caetano
Transaction: North Texas SC signs Leandro Gonçalves via transfer from São Caetano to a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, with a club option for a third year, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
North Texas SC signs defender Leandro Gonçalves from São Caetano
North Texas SC has signed defender Leandro Gonçalves from São Caetano of the Paulista A4 in Brazil. He signs a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, with a club option for a third year.