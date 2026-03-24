North Texas SC signs defender Leandro Gonçalves from São Caetano

North Texas SC has signed defender Leandro Gonçalves from São Caetano of the Paulista A4 in Brazil. He signs a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, with a club option for a third year.



“A versatile player that can be utilized in many positions who has a great feel and touch for the game,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “He is dynamic in possession and has a high footballing IQ. Brazilians always offer something a little different, and we cannot wait for Leandro to thrive in our environment.”



From 2024-25, Gonçalves made 27 appearances in all competitions with the senior team and scored one goal. He also made three appearances for the U-20 squad. Before São Caetano, he signed with Atlético Mineiro at 18 years of age and played for the U-20 team. He started his professional playing career at Caxias U-17.



Transactions:

Full Name: Leandro Gonçalves

Pronunciation: Lee-AHN-droh Gohn-SAHL-vehs

Connect with Leandro: Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: January 11, 2005 (21)

Hometown: town, Brazil

Nationality: Brazilian

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 165 lbs.

Last Club: São Caetano

Transaction: North Texas SC signs Leandro Gonçalves via transfer from São Caetano to a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, with a club option for a third year, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).