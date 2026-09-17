Categories International Soccer, MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC

North Texas SC’s Natty James called up to T&T for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on North Texas SC’s Natty James called up to T&T for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

North Texas SC midfielder Nathaniel “Natty” James has been called up to the Trinidad and Tobago senior national team for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League from Sept. 23-Oct. 6. Trinidad and Tobago will compete in League A.

James made 26 appearances for North Texas this season, scoring eight goals and recording one assist. Seven of his eight goals have come against Sporting KC II.

James has earned 23 caps and scored six goals for Trinidad and Tobago.

T&T’s Concacaf Nations League group stage schedule

DateOpponentVenueTime (CT)
Sept. 24 at HaitiSabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica7:20 pm
Sept. 27vs Dominican RepublicHasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, T&T8 pm
Oct. 1 at CuraçaoStadion Ergilio Hato in Willemstad, Curaçao5 pm
Oct. 4vs Curaçao Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago5 pm

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