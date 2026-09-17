North Texas SC’s Natty James called up to T&T for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

North Texas SC midfielder Nathaniel “Natty” James has been called up to the Trinidad and Tobago senior national team for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League from Sept. 23-Oct. 6. Trinidad and Tobago will compete in League A.

James made 26 appearances for North Texas this season, scoring eight goals and recording one assist. Seven of his eight goals have come against Sporting KC II.

James has earned 23 caps and scored six goals for Trinidad and Tobago.

T&T’s Concacaf Nations League group stage schedule