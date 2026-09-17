Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas waives Geovane Jesus

by Buzz Carrick2 Comments on FC Dallas waives Geovane Jesus

After nearly three years out injured, FC Dallas has waived Brazilian right back and U-23 Initiative player Geovane Jesus.

A new set of roster profiles was released this morning, and Geovane’s name wasn’t on it. When we inquired of the club about this, we received this official response.

“FC Dallas has waived defender Geovane Jesus. Jesus has cleared waivers and will continue his rehabilitation with FC Dallas.”

Geovane will no longer be available to FCD as a player, despite the club paying for his rehab.

FCD v St. Louis 4 6 23 050 Geovane
Geovane Jesus looks for a cross against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

2 Comments

    1. I’m not sure on the buyout. There was another club that did a waiver and had to use the buyout. FCD wasn’t clear about it.
      But with only 9 games left, I’m not sure it matters.

      Reply

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