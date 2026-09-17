FC Dallas waives Geovane Jesus

After nearly three years out injured, FC Dallas has waived Brazilian right back and U-23 Initiative player Geovane Jesus.

A new set of roster profiles was released this morning, and Geovane’s name wasn’t on it. When we inquired of the club about this, we received this official response.

“FC Dallas has waived defender Geovane Jesus. Jesus has cleared waivers and will continue his rehabilitation with FC Dallas.”

Geovane will no longer be available to FCD as a player, despite the club paying for his rehab.