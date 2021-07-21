North Texas SC loans center back to FC Dallas

We’ve been saying since last winter that FC Dallas needed to add a center back for depth and that finally happened today as North Texas SC loaned Caiser Gomes to FC Dallas. This is exactly how NTXSC should work, a young player comes to the developmental club, plays really well, and moves up to the MLS team to fill a need.

Gomes will occupy an international slot and will be added to the roster upon receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

NTX Man of the Match: Caiser Gomes.



Guy is a baller. Pay attention here, big future ahead I think. — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) July 18, 2021

Gomes was on loan to North Texas SC from FC Alverca in Portugal’s third division. FC Alverca has also announced they are sending two more payers to North Texas SC.



Name: Caiser Sergio Gomes

Pronunciation: KAI-sir GO-mehz

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 4, 2000 (21)

Birthplace: Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Hometown: Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Nationality: Guinea-Bissau

Transaction: FC Dallas signed defender Caiser Sergio on loan from North Texas SC.