FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids – lineup prediction and game info

Thirteenth-place FC Dallas (2-6-5, 11 points) visits fourth-place Colorado Rapids (6-3-3, 21 points) tonight at 8:00 pm CT. It’s the third and final meeting between the teams this season.

Gameday Social: #COLvDAL

TV: 8:00 pm on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network (English)

Streaming: 8:00 pm on FCDallas.com/Stream

Radio: 8:00 pm CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

Buzz’s FCD Lineup Predction

I think in the mind of the coaching staff they will look at the game in Portland and think they had some things to work with. That means there won’t be a whole lot of changes. That includes the Frano Jara at 9 playing hold-up style.

Unfortunately, I don’t believe – but hope I am wrong – that Paxton Pomykal can start again this quickly. And since no other wings have really blown us away, I’ll shift Ryan Hollingshead back to left wing and put Johnny Nelson at left back. Outside chance Jader Obrian just replaces Pomykal.

The wild card? How about a first start for Szabolcs Schön? Could that come on the road?

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Andres Ricaurte

Paxton Pomykal

Jader Obrian

Freddy Vargas

Dante Sealy

Szabolcs Schön

Ema Twumasi

Brandon Servania

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain) OUT : Matt Hedges (hip)

: Matt Hedges (hip) OUT : Kyle Zobeck (quad)

: Kyle Zobeck (quad) OUT : Jose Martinez (thigh)

: Jose Martinez (thigh) OUT: Bryan Acosta (international duty)

Colorado Rapids

OUT : Younes Namli (undisclosed injury)

: Younes Namli (undisclosed injury) OUT : Jonathan Lewis (international duty)

: Jonathan Lewis (international duty) OUT : Sam Vines (international duty)

: Sam Vines (international duty) OUT: Kellyn Acosta (international duty)

Potential Suspensions

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

COL: Jack Price, Danny Wilson

DAL: Bressan, Andres Ricuarte

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

COL: Diego Rubio

DAL: Bryan Acosta, Franco Jara, Jader Obrian

Officials

REFEREE: Jon Freemon.

AR1 (bench): Ian Anderson;

AR2 (opposite): Cory Richardson;

4th: Alyssa Nichols;

VAR: Matt Franz;

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Freemon MLS Career:

5 games;

FC/gm: 29.8;

Y/gm: 4.4;

R: 0;

pens: 0

Kit Assignments

Kit assignments for FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids. (Courtesy MLS)

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Rapids 25 wins (1 shootout), 96 goals

FC Dallas 34 wins (2 shootout), 117 goals

Ties 18

AT COLORADO:

Rapids 17 wins (0 shootout), 55 goals

FC Dallas 11 wins (0 shootout), 46 goals

Ties 9

The Rapids extended their undefeated run to three games with a second draw in that time, reaching a 1-1 result with the San Jose Earthquakes at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday evening.

The Rapids have won the last three meetings with FCD in Commerce City, their first home wins in the series since 2013, a five-game home winless run; the teams had reached four consecutive 1-1 draws there.

The Rapids have scored in 31 consecutive MLS matches at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, the longest active home scoring streak in MLS.

Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 53-42-25 during the month of July with a 0.546 winning percentage.

FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 3,049 minutes and have made 61 appearances in the past 12 matches during the 2021 season.

FC Dallas is 22nd in the league with 21 goals allowed through 13 games, while Colorado is tied for third with 13 goals conceded.

FC Dallas has allowed the most goals (6) during the final 15 minutes of the first half, while the Colorado Rapids have not allowed a goal in the final 15 minutes all season and have conceded an MLS-low four second-half goals this

season.

FC Dallas had a 1-2-0 record in games decided by one goal in 2021, while the Colorado Rapids are 2-1-0 in games decided by one goal.

Since 2015, FCD is 74-5-18 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.891 winning percentage and 75-3-14 when scoring at least two goals.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal (51)

Bryan Acosta (49)

Bressan (48)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Jesús Ferreira (47)

Bryan Acosta (45)

Jimmy Maurer (41)