Match Photos: Texoma FC vs FC Naples, April 2025

The newest professional soccer side in the upper half of Texas, Texoma FC, fell to FC Naples on Saturday night 3-0. We here at 3rd Degree are excited to welcome a new contributor, Mike Brooks, who shared with us his excellent photos.

You can find Mike on his website and Instagram. (He also shoots FC Dallas games.)

Enjoy.

The Texoma FC mascots get ready to face FC Naples, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

Reid Valentine of Texoma FC defends against FC Naples, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

Jayden Onen of FC Naples can’t believe he didn’t get to the ball against Texoma FC, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

Texoma FC left back Davey Mason drives past an FC Naples defender, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

Solomon Asante fires on net for Texoma FC against FC Naples, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

William Perkins keeps an eye on things for Texoma FC against FC Naples, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

The Texoma FC defense fights for position against FC Naples, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

Jayden Onen fires on goal for FC Naples against Texoma FC, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

Texoma FC Captain Jordan Chavez tracks the ball against FC Naples, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

Preston Kilwien of Texoma FC runs with Andrés Ferrín Jaramillo of FC Naples, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

Lamin Jawneh of Texoma FC attempts a cross against FC Naples, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

Solomon Asante fires on net for Texoma FC against FC Naples, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

JP Jordan II of Texoma FC looks for a passing lane against FC Naples, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)

Brandon McManus of Texoma FC looks for the ball against FC Naples, April 5, 2025. (Copyright Mike Brooks)