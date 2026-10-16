Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, Oct. 2026

FC Dallas held on for a 1-0 win against the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium. Matt Visinsky got us some pics. Enjoy.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Santi Moreno (10) prepares to attack the defense. FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaq Moore (18) plays a pass forward. FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente (21) brings down the ball in the box. FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ran Binyamin (6) passes to Santi Moreno (10). FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Albert Rusnák (11) tries to shoot under the jumping FC Dallas wall. FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente (21) cuts back against a Seattle defender who has left his feet. FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ran Binyamin (6) attempts a scorpion kick (not really). FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastien Ibeagha (25) looks for help. FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa (9) charges up field, FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo (77) plays a low cross into the box. FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick (55) pulls the trigger on one of the best goals of the season. FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick (55) celebrates his astonishing goal. FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick (55) and Santi Moreno (10) dance in celebration. FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)