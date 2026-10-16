DFW’s Gonzalez and Harrington called into US U16s for games against England

US U16 Coach Becky Edwards has called in 24 girls for a training camp running from Oct. 23-31 in Kansas City, MO. The camp will feature two matches against the England U-16 GNT.

The US will face England on Oct. 27 (4 p.m. CT) and Oct. 30 (Noon CT) at Riverside Stadium at KC Current Sports Complex in Riverside.

Defender Erin Gonzalez of Solar SC and striker Alaia Harrington of FC Dallas have been named to the roster.

US U16s Domestic Training Camp Roster – Kansas City, Mo.

Goalkeepers (3): Paige Miles (Mustang SC; Benicia, Calif.), Gwyneth Provost (Indy Premier SC; Carmel, Ind.), Sophia Thompson (Florida Premier FC; Freeport, Ill.)

Defenders (8): Brynn Buchanan (NASA Tophat SC; Atlanta, Ga.), Bonnie Earl (San Diego Surf SC; Seal Beach, Calif.), Erin Gonzalez (Solar SC; Dallas, Texas), Claire Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif.), McKenna Kann (Michigan Hawks; South Lyon, Mich.), Khloe Smith (Virginia Development Academy; Gainesville, Va.), Cambria Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Ill.), Aniah Zembrodt (Kings Hammer FC; Independence, Ky.)

Midfielders (6): Angelica Alzugaray (Cincinnati United SC; Cincinnati, Ohio), Lilia Bhuta (Century United of Pittsburgh FC; Pittsburgh, Pa.), Marley Skalski (Western New York Flash; East Aurora, N.Y.), Harper St. James (SC del Sol; Phoenix, Ariz.), Aubrey Taylor (San Diego Surf SC; Fallbrook, Calif.), Olivia Winters (Eclipse Select SC; Chicago, Ill.)

Forwards (7): Lyla Charlet (Richmond United SC; Midlothian, Va.), Kate Cintron (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Alaia Harrington (FC Dallas; Southlake, Texas), Ari Hodge (FC Westlake; Leander, Texas), Olivia Jones (Indy Premier SC; Chesterton, Ind.), Michelle Myers (Beach FC; Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Saige Scarborough (Davis Legacy SC; Sacramento, Calif.)