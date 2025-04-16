Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders

FC Dallas suffered a bad loss against the Seattle Sounders this weekend. But at least the pics are nice! Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab us some photos.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Osaze Urhughide wins the header over Jesus Ferreira against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Anderson Julio charges upfield against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaq Moore drives forward against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick on the ball against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ramiro brings the ball down against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris progresses forward against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lucho Acosta looks for an outlet against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington takes on Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Show Cafumana lines up a tackle against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Leo Chu looks for a teammate against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)